PTI Approaches SHC For Local Body Elections

Mon 26th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi has approached the Sindh High Court (SHC) for immediate local body elections in Sindh.

PTI had filed a constitutional petition in which it was stated that the local body in Sindh had been dissolved in August 2020 while the provincial government was bound to hold new elections within 120 days. Despite the passage of one year, local body elections had not been held.

PTI leader Khurram Sher Zaman while talking to media persons said they had filed a constitutional petition in the Sindh High Court to hold local body elections in the province as soon as possible under Article 140A of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Under Article 140A, the provincial governments were required to hold local elections within 120 days. The main reason for the PPP's delay in the local government elections was the fear of the PTI success.

Khurram further said members of national assembly from PTI had solved the basic problems of Karachi by spending Rs 9.90 billion in the last two years.

He further said they were sure that the Sindh High Court would hear their petition keeping in view the concerns and problems of the people of Sindh.

