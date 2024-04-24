PTI backed SIC nominates Hamid Raza for role of PAC chairman

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2024) The PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) put forward Hamid Raza as their nominee for the role of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman, the sources privy to the development said on Wednesday.

After thorough consultations within the party leadership, Raza's nomination for the PAC chairman position was finalized.

Initially, PTI founder Imran Khan had nominated Sher Afzal Marwat for the PAC chairman role. However, the National Assembly (NA) Secretariat decided not to appoint Sher Afzal Marwat from the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) as the PAC chairman, saying that selection of the chairman is not restricted to opposition members only.

The sources familiar with the matter suggested that Noor Alam Khan from Maulana Fazalur Rehman's Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) is likely to be elected as the PAC Chairman by the parliament.

The final decision on this matter would be made by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Ayaz Sadiq.

According to the NA Secretariat, both treasury and opposition members are eligible for the role of PAC chairman, in accordance with the law and house rules. It is reported that Noor Alam Khan, who previously served as the PAC Chairman following a successful vote of no confidence against then Prime Minister Imran, is the leading candidate for the position.

The PAC is formed jointly by the National Assembly and the Senate, with members from both houses electing its members. Subsequently, the PAC members choose their chairman to lead the committee.