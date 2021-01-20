UrduPoint.com
PTI Government To Complete Its Constitutional Term: Dr Firdous

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 08:32 PM

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that despite negative tactics of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will complete its constitutional term.

She said this while addressing a press conference along with Punjab Minister for Social Welfare Yawar Abbass Bukhari at 90 Shahrah-e-Quaid-i-Azam on Wednesday.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan representing people of Pakistan had openly opposed Israeli policies at all international forums.

Dr Firdous said that Maryam Nawaz should tell that on whose wedding Modi came to Jati Umrah without visa and diplomatic protocol adding that who used to send mango boxes and 'Saris' as gift to the mother of Modi.

SACM said that Maryam Nawaz actually did mudslinging on her party president not on Chief Election Commissioner.

To a question, she said that worries of Maulana Fazal ur Rehman had increased after NAB started investigation on his assets beyond means.

PDM leadership was fooling people and struggling to meet their personal motives, she added.

