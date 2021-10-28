PTI govt believes in inclusive development

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mehdi Bhatti and MNA Shaukat Bhatti MNA met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday to discuss Hafizabad development package and constituency related problems

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mehdi Bhatti and MNA Shaukat Bhatti MNA met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday to discuss Hafizabad development package and constituency related problems.

CM said that the present government was committed to develop every area as it believed in inclusive development.

He further said that most of the areas including Hafizabad, were badly ignored in the past.

Usman Buzdar said PTI encouraged the policy of balanced development.

The remote and backward areas have equal rights over the development process and Hafizabad's development schemes would be timely completed, he added.

The government had advocated the politics of principles and honestly serving the masses, he added.

He further said that Pakistan Democratic Movement should shun the negative politics.