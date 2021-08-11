PTI govt gives new identity, empowerment to south Punjab: Chief Minister Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said the PTI-led government had given new identity and empowerment to south Punjab, adding that a secretariat would also be established in Bahawalpur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said the PTI-led government had given new identity and empowerment to south Punjab, adding that a secretariat would also be established in Bahawalpur.

Addressing the Kisan card launching ceremony at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB), the CM said the region enjoyed a unique identity and importance and the role of the Bahawalpur State in the establishment of a separate homeland for Muslims would be written in golden words, said a handout issued here.

The Bahawalpurites loved Pakistan and IUB stood among the 1000 best universities in the world, he said. While giving credit to Prime Minister Imran Khan for the achievements, Usman Buzdar said the PTI was fulfilling its promises made with the people and assured that the south Punjab secretariat would be established soon in Bahawalpur.

The government had allocated a 35 per cent budget for south Punjab while ringfencing of Rs. 190 billion and a separate annual development plan had also been devised for the southern districts, he added. Similarly, a decision had been made to fix a 32 per cent quota for south Punjab in provincial employment and the proposal of including Mianwali and Bhakar in this quota was being reviewed, as well.

The CM reiterated the district development package worth Rs. 360 billion had been devised to remove deprivations of areas, adding that the Kisan card would help in farmers' empowerment. As many as 1.35 million plus farmers had registered themselves for Kisan cards to use this facility as an ATM to get agri items. This would help increase agri produce, he added and continued that mega projects valuing Rs. 300 billion were in progress under the agri emergency programme.

A sum of Rs. 45 billion was given to 70,000 farmers under the e-credit scheme as interest-free loans and Rs 4.40 billion was provided for the procurement of certified seeds and agri machinery at subsidized rates, he continued. The 9 lakh farmers were given a subsidy of more than Rs 12 billion for subsidizing the production cost and the latest irrigation system was introduced as well, he added.

A subsidy of more than Rs 4 billion was given for solar system and drip sprinkler systems while introducing crop insurance, for which the provincial government had paid Rs 15 billion as premium, he further said.

The CM said support prices of cotton, wheat and sugarcane were fixed at Rs. 5000, Rs. 1800 and Rs. 200 respectively and record production of seven crops had been recorded with an increase of Rs. 600 billion in agri economy.

He welcomed the inauguration of the national cotton breeding institute and intercropping research centre, adding that the 2.5-megawatt solar power project in IUB will produce 1.7 rupees per unit of electricity.

He appreciated that the university college of nursing would provide higher education facilities to the nursing students for better employment opportunities.

Meanwhile, the PTI government would start more development schemes in Bahawalpur, he said and added that Rs 36.32 billion were being spent on 187 development schemes in district Bahawalpur. As many as 136 new development schemes would be launched under the district development package with an amount of Rs 12.54 billion, he added. Similarly, the upgradation of the Hakra canal and improvement of the desert branch canal was in progress and 20 inflatable rubber dams project was under consideration to store floodwater. He said 79 roads projects would be completed in the district, adding that a 42-KM long link road from Bahawalpur N5 to Jhangra East Interchange would be constructed with Rs 4 billion and Hasilpur-Bahawalpur dual carriageway would be completed with Rs 5 billion.

Along with it, a 40-KM long Yazman-Bahawalpur road would also be constructed, he said and added that 52-KM long rural roads were completed under RAP1 and seven schemes of 44-KM long roads would be completed this year under RAP2.

The CM said that work on 31 projects of provision and disposal of water was in progress in district Bahawalpur and a water drainage scheme would be completed in the city with Rs 3.87 billion. He said 279 schools would also be upgraded besides starting a non-formal education project for Cholistan.

Upgradation of different wards of Bahawal Victoria Hospital would be completed soon and a gynae complex will be constructed in THQ hospital Yazman besides setting up an emergency block in Khairpur, he said. Gynaecology and dialysis units would be added to Rajgaan rural health centre, he said. Civil Hospital Bahawalpur had been named after Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi, he added.

The CM said that the Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences was completed by the incumbent government and besides appointing its vice-chancellor, 260 officials were also recruited to provide the best educational facilities to the students. As many as 2247 students were enrolled in the university and the first badge would pass out in 2024, he added.

The CM said industrial estate would be established with an amount of Rs 7 billion and coordinated development projects would be launched through 11 departments in the Cholistan.

He said that 27694 plots would be allotted to landless locals in Cholistan and the PITB would hold balloting in November to ensure transparent allotments.

The rules of business of south Punjab secretariat were being formulated and Bahawalpur would be brought at par with other developed cities to fulfil the right of development of people living in the area, concluded the CM.