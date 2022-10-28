UrduPoint.com

PTI Is All Set To Start Long March Against Federal Coalition Govt Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 28, 2022 | 12:09 PM

PTI is all set to start long march against federal coalition govt today

Imran Khan will lead the march starting from Lahore's Liberty Chowk.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2022) PTI Chairman Imran Khan is all set to o start his long march today against the coalition government.

Khan will lead the march from Lahore's Liberty Chowk where his container has also been readied.

The PTI Chairman said they would hold a peaceful long march for their rights.

The PTI leaders will also lead the march from different cities and will join the main march being led by Khan to reach Islamabad.

Earlier, he visited Lahore Bar Association and handed over a cheque of Rs50 million and announced healthcard for the lawyers. He said he would ask the provincial government to release the funds for upgradation for the hospital of the lawyers.

Punjab police have announced full security for the marchers.

Related Topics

Lahore Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Long March Lawyers Lead March All From Government Million

Recent Stories

US announces additional $30m to support for flood ..

US announces additional $30m to support for flood victims in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th October 2022

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 25 Afghanistan Vs. Irelan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 25 Afghanistan Vs. Ireland

4 hours ago
 TB deaths rose during coronavirus pandemic: WHO re ..

TB deaths rose during coronavirus pandemic: WHO report

12 hours ago
 Imran admitted offering indefinite extension to ar ..

Imran admitted offering indefinite extension to army chief: Marriyum

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.