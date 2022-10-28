PTI is all set to start long march against federal coalition govt today

(@Abdulla99267510)

Imran Khan will lead the march starting from Lahore's Liberty Chowk.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2022) PTI Chairman Imran Khan is all set to o start his long march today against the coalition government.

Khan will lead the march from Lahore's Liberty Chowk where his container has also been readied.

The PTI Chairman said they would hold a peaceful long march for their rights.

The PTI leaders will also lead the march from different cities and will join the main march being led by Khan to reach Islamabad.

Earlier, he visited Lahore Bar Association and handed over a cheque of Rs50 million and announced healthcard for the lawyers. He said he would ask the provincial government to release the funds for upgradation for the hospital of the lawyers.

Punjab police have announced full security for the marchers.