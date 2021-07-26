PTI leader felicitates workers, leaders for securing victory in AJK general elections

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi Monday congratulated the people especially workers and leaders of PTI for securing the victory in the general elections in Azad Kashmir

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi Monday congratulated the people especially workers and leaders of PTI for securing the victory in the general elections in Azad Kashmir.

While talking to the media persons here, he said his party's victory proved that the public stood in support of the PTI in order to get rid of the corrupt leaders of political parties like Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party.

"The PTI is the only political party with a huge presence in the parliament, all provincial assemblies as well as in GB and Azad Kashmir," he said, adding that the said fact reflected the trust of the people on his party's leadership.

Qureshi said the tall claims and fake allegations leveled by the leaders of PML-N and PPP during their speeches in the election campaign in Azad Kashmir had been exposed.

"The people will never tolerate the corrupt cabal who had plundered the country," he asserted.

He alleged that the PPP utilized funds from Sindh in the campaign in Azad Kashmir, adding that the provincial government was looting Sindh's wealth to foot the bill of their political activities.