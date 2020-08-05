PTI leader reviews arrangements of Youme-e-Istehsal rally in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial leader Hamza Khan Nasir on Tuesday said that Youme-e Istehsal will be observed in Balochistan on Wednesday.

He said the Federal cabinet has approved a new official map in which Kashmir has been shown part of Pakistan.

Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is a jugular vein of Pakistan and we stand with Kashmiri brethren till they achieve freedom from India, he added.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of PTI workers here to review arrangements for the rally to be held on the occasion of Kashmir Youme- e- Istehsal.

Hamza said that August 05 is another dark day in the history of IIOJK against the unilateral and illegal action of India.