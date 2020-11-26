PTI Management Cell meets in chair of Chief Organizer

Pakistan Tehreek - e - Insaf (PTI) Management Cell meeting was held here at Central Secretariat in chair of PTI Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Nyazee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek - e - Insaf (PTI) Management Cell meeting was held here at Central Secretariat in chair of PTI Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Nyazee.

During meeting, they discussed in details the agenda of party membership and other affairs regarding steps being taken for making the party an institution, said a press release.

The meeting was attended by Central Senior Vice President PTI Arshad Dad, Central Additional Secretary Sher Ali Arbab, Secretary Good Governance Shahid Yusaf, Secretary Finance Siraj Ahmad, Deputy Secretary General Ijaz Rafi Butt, Central Secretary Information Ahmad Jawad, Secretary CAD Salman Aftab, Joint Secretary Col Retired Amanullah Khan and Joint Secretary Musadiq Gouman.