PTI Not In Favor Of Granting Relief To Maryam: Sh Rashid

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 11:04 PM

PTI not in favor of granting relief to Maryam: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was not in favor of granting relief to Maryam Nawaz, facing court cases in Pakistan.

The whole Sharif family was looking after Nawaz Sharif, availing medical treatment from London, he stated while talking to a private news channel program.

The government would not permit Maryam Nawaz to leave for United Kingdom to see ailing father, he added.

Expressing dismay over disparity which had permitted a convict to go abroad for medical treatment, he said an under trial prisoner Asif Ali Zardari should also be provided same services as given to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The minister said that entire family of Sharif brothers had left the country who were basically responsible for damaging the economy during their tenures.

He was of the view that workers of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), would be annoyed with the incumbent government if corrupt elements left the country without punishment.

In reply to a question, he said Shahbaz Sharif was more corrupt politician than Nawaz Sharif. Giving clue about the former President cases of corruption and money laundering, he said that Pakistan Peoples Party leader Asif Ali Zardari was seeking plea bargain facility.

