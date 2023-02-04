PTI 'responsible' for current inflation, deteriorating law situation: PPP Info Secy

Provincial Information Secretary, Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP), Malik Amjad Afridi said on Saturday that the former ruling party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was responsible for "current inflation, corruption and deteriorating law and order situation in the province"

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Provincial Information Secretary, Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP), Malik Amjad Afridi said on Saturday that the former ruling party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was responsible for "current inflation, corruption and deteriorating law and order situation in the province".

Addressing a press conference, here, at Peshawar Press Club, Amjad Afridi said that the leadership of PTI in KP "misled" people on the name of change and involved in negotiating with the Taliban by providing them support in their survival.

He said that former spokesman of KP Govt Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif had admitted that PTI government's policy of holding talks with the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) resulted in a "failure".

Amjad Afridi demanded the Federal and provincial caretaker government to devise a comprehensive plan to arrest terrorists and their facilitators before holding of next general elections.

He said that the current government had achieved success in restoring dignified relations with world powers due to its successful foreign policy and today superpowers were giving importance to Pakistan due to its successful foreign policy.

He said the politics of Imran Khan was "over" and only PPP would emerge victorious in the next general elections.

He said that people were well aware of the performance of PPP which had always raised the voice of poor segments of the society by providing them maximum relief during its tenure.