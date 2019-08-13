PTI to take out Kashmir Solidarity Rally on Wednesday

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would take out a rally from Liaquat Bagh Rawalpindi to "D Chowk" on Wednesday to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), PTI General Secretary Aamir Mehmood Kiani said.

Addressing a press conference here Tuesday, he said PTI's top leadership including Federal and provincial ministers, members of national and provincial assemblies and party workers would participate in the rally to give a strong message to India and international community that Pakistani nation was united would not leave alone the people of IOK in this difficult time.

Sharing schedule of the rally, he said it would start at around 3pm from Liaquat Bagh and culminate at D-Chowk around 6 p.m. where the party leadership would deliver speeches.

He said the indigenous struggle launched by the people of Kashmir for their legitimate right to self-determination in line with resolutions passed by the United Nations Security Council, could not be suppressed by the brutal Indian forces in IOK.

He said Kashmiri people were fighting for their birth right for the last 70 years, expressing confidence that Kashmir would become part of Pakistan soon.

He was of the view that international community had expressed their deep concern over the prevailing situation in IOK especially after revocation of Articles 370 and 35-A of the Indian constitution by New Delhi.

He said Pakistan had approached the international community to highlight miseries of people of Kashmir and massive human rights violations by brutal Indian forces in IOK. He said Kashmiris had great attachment with Pakistan.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would also visit Azad Jammu Kashmir and address the AJK Legislative Assembly on August 14.