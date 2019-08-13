UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI To Take Out Kashmir Solidarity Rally On Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 07:30 PM

PTI to take out Kashmir Solidarity Rally on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would take out a rally from Liaquat Bagh Rawalpindi to "D Chowk" on Wednesday to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), PTI General Secretary Aamir Mehmood Kiani said.

Addressing a press conference here Tuesday, he said PTI's top leadership including Federal and provincial ministers, members of national and provincial assemblies and party workers would participate in the rally to give a strong message to India and international community that Pakistani nation was united would not leave alone the people of IOK in this difficult time.

Sharing schedule of the rally, he said it would start at around 3pm from Liaquat Bagh and culminate at D-Chowk around 6 p.m. where the party leadership would deliver speeches.

He said the indigenous struggle launched by the people of Kashmir for their legitimate right to self-determination in line with resolutions passed by the United Nations Security Council, could not be suppressed by the brutal Indian forces in IOK.

He said Kashmiri people were fighting for their birth right for the last 70 years, expressing confidence that Kashmir would become part of Pakistan soon.

He was of the view that international community had expressed their deep concern over the prevailing situation in IOK especially after revocation of Articles 370 and 35-A of the Indian constitution by New Delhi.

He said Pakistan had approached the international community to highlight miseries of people of Kashmir and massive human rights violations by brutal Indian forces in IOK. He said Kashmiris had great attachment with Pakistan.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would also visit Azad Jammu Kashmir and address the AJK Legislative Assembly on August 14.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Imran Khan Occupied Kashmir Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister United Nations Visit Jammu New Delhi Rawalpindi Bagh Azad Jammu And Kashmir August From Top

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Expo 2020 Dubai infrast ..

2 hours ago

Meeting between King Salman, Mohamed bin Zayed hig ..

3 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

9 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

9 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

9 hours ago

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

19 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.