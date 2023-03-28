UrduPoint.com

PTI Worker Death Case: Court Sends Accused To Jail

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2023 | 09:38 PM

PTI worker death case: Court sends accused to jail

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sent five accused, involved in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker death case, to jail on 14-day judicial remand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sent five accused, involved in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker death case, to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

Earlier, the Race Course police produced the accused, Raja Shakeel, Muhammad Jahanzaib, Umar Farid, Mohsin Shah and Ishtiaq, before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on expiry of their 14-day physical remand.

The investigation officer pleaded with the court to grant further physical remand of accused, Raja Shakeel, Mohsin Shah and Ishtiaq. He submitted that physical remand of Muhammad Jahanzaib and Umar Farid was not required and requested to send them to jail on judicial remand.

However, the defence counsel opposed the remand plea and requested to send all accused to jail.

The court, after hearing arguments of both parties, sent all accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand. The court ordered the police to produce the accused on expiry of the remand term.

The Race Course police had registered a case against the accused over killing the PTI worker, Ali Bilal alias Zille Shah, in a road accident.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Jail Road Accident Shakeel All Race Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Moldovan, French Officials Discuss Military Cooper ..

Moldovan, French Officials Discuss Military Cooperation - Moldovan Defense Minis ..

5 minutes ago
 ATC dismisses interim bail of Farrukh Habib, Asad ..

ATC dismisses interim bail of Farrukh Habib, Asad Umar

5 minutes ago
 Stocks mixed as bank fears recede

Stocks mixed as bank fears recede

12 minutes ago
 Five drowned in Hub River in Islamabad

Five drowned in Hub River in Islamabad

11 minutes ago
 UK Space Industry's Profits Up $1.2Bln Reaching $2 ..

UK Space Industry's Profits Up $1.2Bln Reaching $21.5Bln in 2021 - UKSA

11 minutes ago
 Meeting held to review crime situation

Meeting held to review crime situation

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.