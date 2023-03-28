PTI worker death case: Court sends accused to jail

(@FahadShabbir)

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sent five accused, involved in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker death case, to jail on 14-day judicial remand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sent five accused, involved in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker death case, to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

Earlier, the Race Course police produced the accused, Raja Shakeel, Muhammad Jahanzaib, Umar Farid, Mohsin Shah and Ishtiaq, before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on expiry of their 14-day physical remand.

The investigation officer pleaded with the court to grant further physical remand of accused, Raja Shakeel, Mohsin Shah and Ishtiaq. He submitted that physical remand of Muhammad Jahanzaib and Umar Farid was not required and requested to send them to jail on judicial remand.

However, the defence counsel opposed the remand plea and requested to send all accused to jail.

The court, after hearing arguments of both parties, sent all accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand. The court ordered the police to produce the accused on expiry of the remand term.

The Race Course police had registered a case against the accused over killing the PTI worker, Ali Bilal alias Zille Shah, in a road accident.