PTI Workers Block Major Highways As Protest Against Firing Attack On Party Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2022 | 09:07 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers on Friday blocked different main roads of Dera Ismail Khan as protest against the firing attack on the Party's chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad the other day

Tehsil Mayor Umar Amin Khan Gandapur called for the protest at different points of the city.

In a statement, the Tehsil Mayor, who is also the brother of former Federal minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, called upon the Party workers to block the roads as they had blocked in past.

The Dera-Chashma road was blocked at Syedallian Adda by PTI workers on the call of leader of PTI Tehsil Paharpur Kamran Shah. The protestors stages a sit-in on the road and blocked the road for all types of traffic.

The Dera-Peshawar road was also blocked at Shorkot Adda where the protest was led by PTI leaders Latif Niazi, Nawaz Khan and Khan Amjad Khan.

Similarly, the Indus Highway was also blocked at the main gate of Gomal University by PTI Youth Wing for all types of traffic.

Moreover, the Dera-Daraban road was also blocked near Mufti Mahmood Hospital.

The Indus Highway was also blocked in Paroa Tehsil at Khatm-e-Nabuwat Chowk where Member National Assembly Muhammad Yaqoob Shaikh was leading the protest.

The people faced hardships to reach their destination as massive traffic jams with long queues of vehicles was observed on the main roads of the city. The workers also set tyres ablaze at different points.

Former federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur, through a voice message, evoked the Party workers to block all the roads till tendering of three resignations which were demanded by the Party leadership.

Meanwhile, the district police organized a weekly event for recitation of Holy Quran wherein special prayers were made for the law and order.

