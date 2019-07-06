PTI working to strengthen state institutions, address problems of people: Chief Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Saturday that essence of Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) political ambition was to strengthen state institutions and materialize the dream of establishing a true welfare state

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister , Mahmood Khan Saturday that essence of Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf ( PTI ) political ambition was to strengthen state institutions and materialize the dream of establishing a true welfare state.

He was talking to various delegations of Swat and Malakand here. He said that PTI was the only political force of the country that was representing people from Khyber to Karachi and reflecting their aspirations and it was the reason that masses voted our party into power for the second time in KP.

KP CM said that leadership of PTI was tirelessly working to resolve core issues of masses and address their sense of deprivations.

Recalling the developmental achievements of provincial government, he said that revolutionary steps have been taken by the provincial government to promote education and to improve economic conditions if people adding it would positively impact lifestyle of people and economy of the province. He said that Baizai- Kalam Road would further promote tourism besides improving socio-economic conditions of people associated with tourism.

Mahmood Khan said that reforms introduced by government have augmented working of state institutions and for the first time in the history of country actions have been taken against political goons and corrupt.

He said that provision of free healthcare facilities to masses, upgradation of healthcare providing facilities, appointment of new teachers, construction of class rooms in Primary schools and crackdown against polythene bags are some of the milestone achievements of provincial government that would directly affect the lives of people.

Responsibilities of government have been increased after mergers of tribal districts; he said adding that government is working to address problems of tribal people on basis of priority. He said that 10-year planning has been completed for uplift of merged areas under which 100 billion rupees would be spend on the development of erstwhile tribal areas.