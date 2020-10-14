UrduPoint.com
Public Sector Employees Protest In Islamabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 11:20 PM

Public sector employees protest in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The public sector employees staged a sit-in in front of Parliament House on Wednesday against inflation as well as low salaries.

The protestors demanded changes to the service structure, increase in pensions, life insurance and salary increase.

A protest call was given by government employees asking participants to gather at D-Chowk in Islamabad which included employees from Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA), Lady Health Workers, pensioners.

The protest began at 9am and was underway till filing of this report. The demonstrators gathered at D-Chowk and tried to move on to Parliament House.

Though the police tried to stop them but they broke the barricades and managed to move ahead towards the parliament.

Protesters, who have vowed to continue their sit-in until their demands are fulfilled, are holding placards and banners demanding changes to the service structure, increase in pensions, life insurance, salary increases and protection in the anti-polio campaign.

A huge number of women are participating in the protest, mostly representing female healthcare workers. Furthermore, Pakistan International Airline (PIA) workers and Allama Iqbal Open University employees are also present.

A financial unit from the district administration and the senior government officials are engaged in negotiating with the government employees to ascertain their demands and solution in accordance with law.

