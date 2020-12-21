UrduPoint.com
PUCAR Presents Stage Play 'Munna Shrarti'

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 03:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Council of the Arts (PUCAR) in order to provide neat and clean entertainment facility to the residents of twin cities presented a stage play 'Munna Shrarti' with aim to highlight social issues.

The play was written by Liaquat Shah and directed by Sajjad Ahmed.

Jhalak Ali, Arshad Khan, Anjum Abbasi, Saima Khan, Khawar Ayub, Naeem Tota, Abdul Jabbar, Sofia Ali, Maryam Shahzadi, Naseem Gulzar, Sajjad Ahmed, Shahzada Ghaffar and Imran Abbasi were included in the cast of the play.

Director PUCAR Rawalpindi, Waqar Ahmed addressing on the occasion said that the stage plays have pivotal role in highlighting social issues because they have great impact on the mind of the people through dramatic performance and characterization.

