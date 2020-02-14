UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Cabinet Committee On Legislative Business Allows A Number Of Amendments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 06:20 PM

Punjab Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business allows a number of amendments

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Cabinet Committee on Legislative business on Friday gave go ahead to a number of amendments and drafts of new laws in its 21st meeting held at Civil Secretariat.

Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat chaired the meeting whereas Punjab Minister for Higher education Raja Yasir Humayun, Chief Secretary Punjab Azam Salman, Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Shaukat Ali, Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Agha and other officers were also present.

The Cabinet Committee allowed to give administrative control of Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP) from Services & General Administration Department to the Planning and Development Department and to regulate private organizations caring for destitute and neglected children in Punjab.

The Committee agreed to amend the Punjab Water Act 2019 to regulate the temporary use of canal water in non-hydel power plants proposed by the Irrigation Department in addition to an amendment in Motor Vehicle Rules 1969 proposed by the Department of Transport to bring the manufacturing and use of loader rickshaws under law.

The committee allowed the Industries Department to introduce the Apprenticeship Act in place of the Apprenticeship Ordinance 1962, after which, apart from industrial enterprises, other commercial and trade entities would also be able to offer apprenticeships with provision of job security to the trainees. This amendment was likely to create millions of new employment opportunities in Punjab, stated by the Secretary Industries, Trade & Investment Department.

The House also approved the proposal for the launch of sports leagues in educational institutions being administered by the Punjab Higher Department.

Related Topics

Sports Business Education Punjab Water Vehicle Job 2019 From Cabinet Million Employment Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat is disappointment over use of non-pa ..

9 minutes ago

Is every one questioning PM Khan over his ineligib ..

39 minutes ago

Dist govt plans to assign city roads to investors ..

32 minutes ago

Success of govt's economic policies evident from d ..

34 minutes ago

DC reviews arrangements for 5-day anti polio drive ..

32 minutes ago

Senate continues discussion on sugar, wheat crisis ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.