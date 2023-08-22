Open Menu

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Conducts Aerial Tour To Flood-affected Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2023 | 06:54 PM

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conducts aerial tour to flood-affected areas

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas along the Sutlej River

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas along the Sutlej River.

Accompanied by Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman and Inspector General Police Usman Anwar, the tour encompassed an aerial view of Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, Arifwala, and other affected localities.

The chief minister ordered that rescue and relief operations be expedited in the affected areas, and all possible measures be taken to safeguard lives. He stressed fortifying protective embankments by effectively deploying available resources to ensure the security of nearby communities. He also provided operational instructions to the Chief Secretary and IG police about rescue activities in the affected areas.

