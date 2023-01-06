Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi announces to establish engineering university in Gujrat

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Friday announced to establish state-of-the-art Engineering University at the cost of Rs 9 billion in Gujrat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Friday announced to establish state-of-the-art Engineering University at the cost of Rs 9 billion in Gujrat.

Addressing the 7th convocation ceremony at the University of Gujrat, he said the students after getting education from the Engineering University would also be given employments.

The chief minister further announced that girl hostels would be set up in the University of Gujrat worth Rs.420 million, saying that Rs.150 million would be disbursed to the University of Gujrat for purchasing eight new buses. He said that Information Technology (IT) lab with the cost of Rs.40 million would be established in the Gujrat University, adding, "We are also planning to build an auditorium in collaboration with US Aid and other philanthropists." The CM said that the enrolment of 62 percent female students in the Gujrat University gave an excellent example of women empowerment. The environment had changed entirely with the establishment of a university in Gujrat.

The chief minister appreciated the performance of Vice Chancellor of Gujrat University and stated that Prof. Dr. Shabbar Atique and his team was doing an excellent work. He said that no country could make progress without attaining education nor a strong nation could be built. "The land of Gujrat holds the distinction of having two Nishan-e-Haider," he said.

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that Ehsas programme was being utilized for the rehabilitation of flood affectees, adding that monthly assistance would be given to a family having two children.

He said the Punjab government had increased the stipends of children to 100 percent. Nazra and Quranic translation had been made compulsory for students in schools and colleges, he said and added that the objectives behind providing excellent education, health and treatment facilities were to obtain the target of making Pakistan a welfare state.

The CM stated that Gujrat was not a district but a division and Gujrat would be made a center of excellence by all means. He said that 700-bed children hospital would be established in Gujrat and better surgery equipments then cyberknife for the treatment of cancer would be introduced. A separate dental college would be established in Gujrat and Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Institute of Cardiology Wazirabad would be upgraded from 200 beds to 400 beds, he announced.

He further stated that Gujrat Industrial Estate under one widow operation would be launched in coming six months, adding that development projects had been launched in Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad and Wazirabad.

Earlier, the CM awarded gold medals to 123 male and female students including Ghazala Yasmin, Hafiz Mohsin Ali, Kiran Sarfraz and others.

MNA Hussain Elahi, MPA Abdullah Yousaf, Mian Imran Masood, Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Dr. Shahid Munir, Prof. Dr. Nizam-ud-Din, Secretary Finance Mujahid Sher Dil and Secretary C&W Dr. Sohail Awar were also present.