Punjab Chief Minister directs for auction of condemned items in govt offices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday directed to immediately auction condemned vehicles, machinery and other equipment in government offices.

He issued directions to chief secretary, IG Police and all government departments, divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners for auctioning the condemned items under the rules.

He directed that the auction process be expedited and government offices be made neat and clean.

It may be added that staff and visitors were facing difficulties due to condemned items lying in government offices for many years.

Now, Rs 500 million have been deposited in the government kitty in the first phase after the auction of condemned items.

An amount of Rs 250 million has been collected through the auction of condemned items in the central police office and other police stations in the province. Similarly, Rs 250 million have also been collected through the auction of condemned items of government offices, commissioners and deputy commissioners' offices.