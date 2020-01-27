UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Chief Minister Directs For Auction Of Condemned Items In Govt Offices

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 10 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 08:46 PM

Punjab Chief Minister directs for auction of condemned items in govt offices

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday directed to immediately auction condemned vehicles, machinery and other equipment in government offices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday directed to immediately auction condemned vehicles, machinery and other equipment in government offices.

He issued directions to chief secretary, IG Police and all government departments, divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners for auctioning the condemned items under the rules.

He directed that the auction process be expedited and government offices be made neat and clean.

It may be added that staff and visitors were facing difficulties due to condemned items lying in government offices for many years.

Now, Rs 500 million have been deposited in the government kitty in the first phase after the auction of condemned items.

An amount of Rs 250 million has been collected through the auction of condemned items in the central police office and other police stations in the province. Similarly, Rs 250 million have also been collected through the auction of condemned items of government offices, commissioners and deputy commissioners' offices.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Punjab Vehicles May All Government Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Coalition to launch medevac air bridge from Yemen ..

5 hours ago

Ambitious plans to implement US$11b joint projects ..

5 hours ago

Minister of Health meets Saudi and Kuwaiti counter ..

6 hours ago

Govt determines over reforms of permanent nature: ..

7 hours ago

Nothing unachievable; life's lessons teach how to ..

7 hours ago

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.