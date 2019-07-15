Punjab Chief Minister grieved over loss of human lives in flood

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives and property in a flood in Leswa at Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad

Chief Minister expressed heartfelt sympathies with the heirs of the victims.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said that he equally shared the grief of family members of the victims and stand with them in their time of trial.

He also prayed for the early recovery of those who are still missing.