Open Menu

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Inaugurates Daycare Center At Children’s Hospital Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2024 | 07:04 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurates daycare center at Children’s Hospital Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said the Punjab government is committed to provide quality healthcare services to people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said the Punjab government is committed to provide quality healthcare services to people.

Inaugurating a Kids’ Day Care Center at Children's Hospital Lahore on Monday, the CM directed the relevant authorities to build a new ICU unit in Children's Hospital, and directed to ensure timely release of funds for its early completion.

The chief minister said that every penny was a trust of the nation, it would be spent transparently on the improvement of healthcare facilities. “We want to build the best hospital for people in every district” she vowed.

The CM said shortage of doctors in remote area hospitals would be catered too. She also reviewed a proposal to build Children's Hospital at the Divisional Headquarters and link them with the Children's Hospital Lahore. She directed the provincial ministers to visit the hospital on daily basis.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif also witnessed signing of an MoU between Islamic Aid UK and University of Child Health Sciences for the establishment of a college block.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, VC Dr Masood Sadiq and Chairman Islamic Aid Mahmoodul Hasan signed the MoU.

The CM thanked Islamic Aid for their cooperation and support.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also visited the day care center and reviewed facilities available there. She loved the children and offered them flowers. She directed the day care center staff to take good care of the children.

Earlier, the CM was briefed that the education and research facilities related to children's health will be provided to medical students in the new college block.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information and Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir, Minister for Specialized Healthcare Khawaja Salman Rafiq, MPA Sania Ashiq and Dr Adnan Khan attended the meeting.

Secretary Health Ali Jan, Secretary Information Ahmed Aziz Tarar, Vice-Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences Professor Dr Masood Sadiq, Chairman Islamic Aid London Mahmood ul Hasan and other relevant officers were also present.

Related Topics

Lahore Nawaz Sharif Shortage Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Visit Maryam Aurangzeb London United Kingdom Imran Nazir Best

Recent Stories

07 day anti-polio drive launches in Khairpur

07 day anti-polio drive launches in Khairpur

5 seconds ago
 Dr Mumtaz calls for strengthening NDMA, PDMA to ta ..

Dr Mumtaz calls for strengthening NDMA, PDMA to tackle climate changes issues

7 seconds ago
 Anti-polio campaign kicks off in 30 district of Ba ..

Anti-polio campaign kicks off in 30 district of Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 China strongly condemns perpetrators of atrocity i ..

China strongly condemns perpetrators of atrocity in Gaza

2 minutes ago
 Top Pak athletes to feature in 8th Jiu-Jitsu Asian ..

Top Pak athletes to feature in 8th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship

2 minutes ago
 Week-long anti-polio campaign inaugurated in RWP

Week-long anti-polio campaign inaugurated in RWP

2 minutes ago
Police launch 24/7 drive-through facility: SSP

Police launch 24/7 drive-through facility: SSP

2 minutes ago
 SBP decides to keep policy rate unchanged at 22 pe ..

SBP decides to keep policy rate unchanged at 22 per cent

16 minutes ago
 3rd polio drive of 2024 starts

3rd polio drive of 2024 starts

14 minutes ago
 Scotland's first minister Yousaf quits after a yea ..

Scotland's first minister Yousaf quits after a year

14 minutes ago
 ADF presents aquaculture investment opportunities ..

ADF presents aquaculture investment opportunities at Barcelona Seafood Expo

14 minutes ago
 Two bootleggers held with imported wine

Two bootleggers held with imported wine

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan