Punjab Chief Minister Visits Residence Of Abdul Aleem Khan To Offer Condolence
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 10:12 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday visited the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Abdul Aleem Khan and offered condolence over the death of his uncle
He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this loss with fortitude.