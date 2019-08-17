UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Visits Residence Of Abdul Aleem Khan To Offer Condolence

Punjab Chief Minister visits residence of Abdul Aleem Khan to offer condolence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday visited the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Abdul Aleem Khan and offered condolence over the death of his uncle.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this loss with fortitude.

More Stories From Pakistan

