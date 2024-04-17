Punjab CM Chairs Review Meeting On Rehabilitation Of Roads, BHUs And RHCs
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directs to complete Lahore Ring Road SL-3 project as soon as possible, besides taking immediate steps, in collaboration with the federal government, for the construction of SL-4 at the earliest.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 17th, 2024) “Transparency should be ensured in the construction and rehabilitation of roads and hospitals,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
“I will go and review these projects myself,” said CM Maryam while chairing a review meeting on the rehabilitation of roads, Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural Health Centers (RHCs) across Punjab on Wednesday.
The Punjab CM directed to complete Lahore Ring Road SL-3 project as soon as possible, besides taking immediate steps, in collaboration with the Federal government, for the construction of SL-4 at the earliest.
The recommendations for the construction of Deepalpur-Layyah Mega Road besides other roads were also discussed in the meeting. CM directed to plant trees on road sides, including 100,000 trees along Gujranwala-Lahore Expressway.
Earlier, Madam Chief Minister was briefed that under "Sarkein Bahaal…Punjab Khushhal (Roads Restored...Punjab Prosperous) Programme,” the construction, repair and rehabilitation of 590 arterial and connector roads across Punjab have started.
So far, 04 roads have been rehabilitated, while work is in progress on 05 others.
It was told that the construction work on Muridke-Narowal, Painsara-Shorkot, Jhangra-Ahmedpur Sharqia, Chawinda-Sabz Pir and Zafar Wall roads is in full swing. It was told that Bahawalpur to Jhangra East will be the most beautiful expressway of Punjab. It was briefed that an investor conference will be held in May for the construction of Multan-Vihari Expressway.
Chief Minister was also apprised that the construction and maintenance of health centers in Phulnagar, Manga, Shamke Bhattian and Ferozwala has been completed, while the work is in full swing on rest of them. She directed to complete the upgrading of health centers on war footing.
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Sohaib Ahmed Malik, Chairman Planning and Development board and Secretary Construction and Works attended the meeting.
