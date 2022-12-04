Punjab CM greets people of Sindh on cultural day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi greeted the people of Sindh from the core of his heart on the Sindh cultural day, named as 'Aekta Jo Dihaaro' (The Day of Unity), on Sunday.

In his message on the day, he said the Sindhi culture is rich with the spirits of hospitality, tolerance, love and the Sindhi culture is a guardian of its sterling traditions.

The cultural magnificence of Mohenjo-daro and Ramkali included in the UNESCO list are liked across the globe, he added. The Sindhi culture is a pleasant and an alluring blend like various colours of Ajrak, he added.

The chief minister maintained that the Sindhi culture was in abundance with the spiritual blessings and love of great Sufia-e- Karam like Sachal Sarmast, Abdullah Shah Ghazi and Lal Shahbaz Qalandar. The beauty of Sindhi culture based on brotherliness and tolerance is distinct from all other cultures.