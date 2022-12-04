UrduPoint.com

Punjab CM Greets People Of Sindh On Cultural Day

Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Punjab CM greets people of Sindh on cultural day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi greeted the people of Sindh from the core of his heart on the Sindh cultural day, named as 'Aekta Jo Dihaaro' (The Day of Unity), on Sunday.

In his message on the day, he said the Sindhi culture is rich with the spirits of hospitality, tolerance, love and the Sindhi culture is a guardian of its sterling traditions.

The cultural magnificence of Mohenjo-daro and Ramkali included in the UNESCO list are liked across the globe, he added. The Sindhi culture is a pleasant and an alluring blend like various colours of Ajrak, he added.

The chief minister maintained that the Sindhi culture was in abundance with the spiritual blessings and love of great Sufia-e- Karam like Sachal Sarmast, Abdullah Shah Ghazi and Lal Shahbaz Qalandar. The beauty of Sindhi culture based on brotherliness and tolerance is distinct from all other cultures.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Punjab Ghazi Sunday All From Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Limited Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

10 hours ago
 Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transn ..

Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transnistria - Deputy Prime Minister

19 hours ago
 Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow ..

Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow out

19 hours ago
 Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

19 hours ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesma ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesman

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.