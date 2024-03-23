Punjab CM takes notice of young man’s tragic death due to Kite string

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 23rd, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday took notice of the tragic death of a young man in Faisalabad due to a kite string incident.

The CM ordered a thorough investigation into the matter and demanded strict action against those responsible.

Expressing deep concern and dismay, CM Maryam emphasized that kite flying has evolved into a dangerous activity, tantamount to a punishable offense, which cannot endanger citizens' lives for mere amusement.

Furthermore, she instructed relevant authorities to implement effective measures to curb the hazardous practice of kite flying.

In another unfortunate incident, CM Maryam expressed profound sorrow over the loss of three lives in a collision involving a tractor-rickshaw in the Dogranwala area of Gujranwala.

She offered prayers for the departed souls' forgiveness and elevation to higher ranks in the afterlife, while also wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

She directed concerned officials to ensure the provision of top-tier medical facilities to the injured individuals, demonstrating the government's commitment to addressing such tragic occurrences.