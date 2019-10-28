Punjab Food Authority seals four food points, serves notices on 656 shopkeepers

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams have shut down four food points, punished 87 food business operators and issued warning notices for improvement to 656 eateries

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams have shut down four food points, punished 87 food business operators and issued warning notices for improvement to 656 eateries.

According to PFA official sources, the authority discarded 150kg rancid oil, 100-litre expired carbonated drinks, 80kg sweets, loose adulterated ketchup and a huge quantity of gutka. The sale of gutka is strictly prohibited in Punjab after imposition of a ban on it by the Punjab Food Authority.

Muhammad Usman said food watchdogs inspected 270 food points in Lahore division, 297 eateries in Rawalpindi Zone, 138 in Multan and 46 shops in Muzaffargarh Zone.

He said the authority had closed down food points for failing to meet food safety standards, using rusty oil, the presence of expired products in stinky freezers, rats in storage area, an abundance of cockroaches and worst condition of hygiene.

The teams also witnessed the sale of expired carbonated drinks, prohibited gutka and germ-infested sweets/ confectionery. He said that thousands of travellers approach food points and tuck shops at bus stop daily.