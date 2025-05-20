Punjab govt committed to revolutionary changes in health sector: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Provincial Minister for Health and Population Khawaja Imran Nazir said

on Tuesday the Punjab government was committed to revolutionary changes

in health sector.

He said that up-gradation and revamping of all tehsil and district headquarters

hospitals were being completed on priority basis in line with the direction of

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

He stated this during his visit to Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic, Chak 189 Rasoolpur.

He said that providing quality healthcare facilities in remote areas was top priority

of the government.

‘Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics’ are a major source of providing the best

basic healthcare facilities to the people at their doorsteps in rural areas.

He checked the provision of medical facilities at Maryam Nawaz Health

Clinic, attendance of doctors and staff and medicine stock.

He also talked with patients and inquired about service delivery, doctors

and paramedics behavior.

Later, he also visited the district jail and reviewed the facilities being provided

to the inmates. He inspected the medical facilities in the jail hospital, checked

the quality of food in jail kitchen and issued necessary directions.