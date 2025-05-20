Open Menu

Punjab Govt Committed To Revolutionary Changes In Health Sector: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Punjab govt committed to revolutionary changes in health sector: Minister

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Provincial Minister for Health and Population Khawaja Imran Nazir said

on Tuesday the Punjab government was committed to revolutionary changes

in health sector.

He said that up-gradation and revamping of all tehsil and district headquarters

hospitals were being completed on priority basis in line with the direction of

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

He stated this during his visit to Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic, Chak 189 Rasoolpur.

He said that providing quality healthcare facilities in remote areas was top priority

of the government.

‘Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics’ are a major source of providing the best

basic healthcare facilities to the people at their doorsteps in rural areas.

He checked the provision of medical facilities at Maryam Nawaz Health

Clinic, attendance of doctors and staff and medicine stock.

He also talked with patients and inquired about service delivery, doctors

and paramedics behavior.

Later, he also visited the district jail and reviewed the facilities being provided

to the inmates. He inspected the medical facilities in the jail hospital, checked

the quality of food in jail kitchen and issued necessary directions.

Recent Stories

Federal govt faces criticism for sending non-Chris ..

Federal govt faces criticism for sending non-Christians as delegates to Pope Leo ..

2 hours ago
 Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper plan to move in togethe ..

Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper plan to move in together amid wedding rumors

2 hours ago
 Supreme Court dismisses Zahir Jaffer’s appeal ag ..

Supreme Court dismisses Zahir Jaffer’s appeal against death sentence in Noor M ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role ..

Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role in Global Trade and Logistics

18 hours ago
A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride ..

A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride of the Pakistani Nation

18 hours ago
 Pak Women to tour Ireland in August

Pak Women to tour Ireland in August

18 hours ago
 Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on ..

Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on infrastructure, innovation

18 hours ago
 Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels

Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels

18 hours ago
 Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to re ..

Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to resolve all issues including cor ..

18 hours ago
 Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers

Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan