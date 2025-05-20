PCP Spokesperson refutes propaganda regarding funds announced by CM for center

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The spokesperson for the Paraplegic Center Peshawar (PCP) has strongly refuted baseless allegations and rumors following the recent visit of the Chief Minister KP to PCP and annoucement of funds for the institution.

Terming it as negative propaganda campaign by certain vested interests, the spokesperson on Tuesday clarified that the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa did not announce any financial stipend for persons with disabilities during his visit. Instead, he specifically announced an increase in the provincial government’s allocated funding for the PCP, a commendable step for which the institution is deeply grateful to him and the KP govt.

It is important to note that the PCP operates with strict financial discipline and transparency, and meets approximately 45% of its expenses through donations from philanthropists. The center remains free from any financial or administrative scandal and continues to serve as the only major facility in the region dedicated to the treatment and rehabilitation of individuals with spinal cord injuries, spina bifida, spinal TB, spinal tumors, polio, autism spectrum disorders and congenital clubfoot children, he added.

The spokesperson also dismissed as misleading the claim that the Center provides funds to the charitable organization Friends of Paraplegics (FoP). In reality, this organization is a vital partner and a blessing for the Center’s patients.

It actively supports persons with disabilities (PwDs) by offering peer counseling, organizing recreational and cultural activities, and facilitating post-rehabilitation economic empowerment. Fopt has consistently played an effective role in humanitarian service and remains a trusted and longstanding collaborator of the Center. The Paraplegic Center Peshawar welcomes and appreciates all such voluntary organizations that contribute selflessly to the cause of disability rehabilitation, he maintained.

The spokesperson further highlighted that the Center has been tirelessly working for the physical, psychological, and social rehabilitation of PwDs for several years. To date, over 15,000 paraplegic patients received free treatment, been relieved of chronic pressure ulcers, and provided with customized wheelchairs and thousands of other assistive devices. Additionally, more than 5,000 children with clubfoot have been treated and enabled to walk and run, “a testament to the Center’s exemplary medical and humanitarian services”.

Moreover, the PCP is not merely a physical rehabilitation facility; it is also an active advocate for the rights and welfare of PwDs. The Center proudly endorses the 13-point Charter of Demands put forth by the disability community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which includes essential rights such as access to education, employment, stipends, and economic rehabilitation. Encouragingly, the KP Department of Social Welfare is seriously engaging with these demands.

The spokesperson issued a stern warning saying that if certain malicious elements continue to undermine the reputation of the Center through false narratives, both the Paraplegic Center and the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be compelled to pursue legal action and expose those behind such campaigns. These smear efforts not only tarnish the image of a reputable institution but also cast unwarranted doubts on the sincerity and efforts of the entire provincial government.

He concluded with an earnest appeal to all segments of society urging them to reject negativity, rise above politics, and respect this national asset. Let us strengthen and support the noble mission of the Paraplegic Center, which is serving hundreds of persons with disabilities, including many suffering from severe pressure sores, with dedication and compassion, day and night.