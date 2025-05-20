Developmental Projects & Issues Across The Division Were Discussed By Hasan Zardari
Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2025 | 05:40 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Provincial Minister for Prisons and Works & Services, Haji Ali Hasan Zardari, arrived in Larkana.
A high-level meeting chaired by Provincial Minister Haji Ali Hasan Zardari is underway at the Deputy Commissioner's Office in Larkana.
The meeting was attended by Political Secretary to Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, MPA Jameel Ahmed Soomro, MPAs Sohail Anwar Siyal, Adil Altaf Anar, MNAs Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, Nazir Ahmed Bughio, President of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) City District Larkana and Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh, Khair Mohammad Sheikh, Chairman District Council Larkana, Ijaz Ali Laghari
Mayor of Larkana, Anwar Ali Luhur
and other senior officials.
During the meeting, developmental projects and issues across the division were discussed.
