Open Menu

Developmental Projects & Issues Across The Division Were Discussed By Hasan Zardari

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Developmental projects & issues across the division were discussed by Hasan Zardari

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Provincial Minister for Prisons and Works & Services, Haji Ali Hasan Zardari, arrived in Larkana.

A high-level meeting chaired by Provincial Minister Haji Ali Hasan Zardari is underway at the Deputy Commissioner's Office in Larkana.

The meeting was attended by Political Secretary to Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, MPA Jameel Ahmed Soomro, MPAs Sohail Anwar Siyal, Adil Altaf Anar, MNAs Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, Nazir Ahmed Bughio, President of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) City District Larkana and Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh, Khair Mohammad Sheikh, Chairman District Council Larkana, Ijaz Ali Laghari

Mayor of Larkana, Anwar Ali Luhur

and other senior officials.

During the meeting, developmental projects and issues across the division were discussed.

Recent Stories

Federal govt faces criticism for sending non-Chris ..

Federal govt faces criticism for sending non-Christians as delegates to Pope Leo ..

2 hours ago
 Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper plan to move in togethe ..

Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper plan to move in together amid wedding rumors

2 hours ago
 Supreme Court dismisses Zahir Jaffer’s appeal ag ..

Supreme Court dismisses Zahir Jaffer’s appeal against death sentence in Noor M ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role ..

Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role in Global Trade and Logistics

18 hours ago
A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride ..

A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride of the Pakistani Nation

18 hours ago
 Pak Women to tour Ireland in August

Pak Women to tour Ireland in August

18 hours ago
 Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on ..

Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on infrastructure, innovation

18 hours ago
 Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels

Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels

18 hours ago
 Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to re ..

Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to resolve all issues including cor ..

18 hours ago
 Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers

Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan