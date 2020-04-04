Punjab govt sends 100 trucks containing ration to districts

The Punjab government has started supply of ration and other relief items to the needy with the cooperation of philanthropists as Chief Minister Usman Buzdar dispatched 100 trucks containing ration and other food items

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has started supply of ration and other relief items to the needy with the cooperation of philanthropists as Chief Minister Usman Buzdar dispatched 100 trucks containing ration and other food items.

On the appeal of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, well-to-do and trader community has donated relief items worth billions of rupees. In the first phase, 100 trucks containing ration and relief items were received for various districts.

Usman Buzdar dispatched trucks loaded with ration and relief items to the concerned districts under his supervision from Punjab University Ground.

The Punjab Chief Minister while talking on the occasion said that unemployed and needy people in Punjab would be provided groceries and relief goods at their door step. He said that 100 trucks containing relief items were being sent to different districts. More relief goods would be provided with the help of donors and business community and this supply chain would be extended to all districts.

He said that those affected due to the situation occurred from coronavirus would not be left alone.

Usman Bazdar thanked the business community for supporting the helpless people in their time of trial.

He said committees had been constituted at every district under the supervision of deputy commissioners for the distribution of relief items.

The committee comprised of assembly members, prominent personalities and concerned authorities of that district. Verified Lists of destitute and needy people compiled by deputy commissioner and district administration of their respective districts would have the name as well as picture to get benefit.

Earlier, the chief minister was briefed about the distribution of relief items. Senior member board of revenue, commissioner Lahore division, information secretary, CCPO Lahore, DG PDMA and others were present.