Punjab Govt Taking Historic Steps In Health Sector: Minister Salman

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2025 | 09:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, historic steps are being taken to improve the health sector in the province.

He made these remarks while chairing a meeting at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department on Wednesday. The meeting conducted a detailed review of the Chief Minister’s Special Initiative for Transplant, Chief Minister’s Dialysis Program, and Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Program. The progress of Universal Health Insurance was also assessed.

Khawaja Salman Rafique emphasized that these three initiatives are flagship programs of the Punjab government’s health sector.

He assured that 100 percent implementation of these programs would be ensured. He further stated that the entire system of the Chief Minister's Special Initiative for Transplant Program has been made highly transparent, while the Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Program is running successfully.

The minister also affirmed that the health card is fully functional in Punjab and that efforts are being made to address shortcomings in the Universal Health Insurance Program.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Azmat Mahmood, Special Secretary Development Zeeshan Shabbir Rana, CEO Punjab Health Initiative Management Company Dr. Ali Razaq, and other officials.

