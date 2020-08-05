Punjab Highway Patrol registered 418 cases in last 15 days

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) registered 418 cases over violation of traffic laws, illegal weapons and drug trafficking.

The Highway police recovered 3,915-littre liquor, 14,440-gram heroin, 2,200-gram opium, 12,510-gram charas and 500-gram ice, seven Kalashnikov, eight riffles, 10 guns, 59 pistols, 44 cartridges, 22 magazines and 831 bullets in last 15 days.

The PHP officials also arrested 35 proclaimed offenders and court absconders during the same period.

Also, patrolling police provided service to 240 commuters on roads during travel. The officials recovered six missing children and reunited them with their parents. The police also removed 112 temporary encroachments.

Additional Inspector-General of Police (IGP) PHP Captain (retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan said that officials of PHP were continuing their duties with diligence in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.