Punjab information minister pays tribute to Kashmiris

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Information Minister Fayaz ul Hasan Chohan on Wednesday paid tribute to the struggle of oppressed Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) against fascist Modi government.

In his message on "Youm-e-Istehsal (Military Siege Day)", he said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and fascist Narendra Modi had further intensified the atrocities on innocent Kashmiris in (IIOJK) since August 5, 2019.

One year back Narendra Modi revoked article 370 and 35-A of the constitution and usurped the right of innocent Kashmiris, he added.

The provincial information minister said that India revoked the special status of (IIOJK) and tried to pollute it through Indian intruders. He said that people and the government of Pakistan were with Kashmiris in their difficult hours and would never let them alone in their just struggle.

He said," Every Pakistani is extending political, diplomatic and moral support tothe Kashmiri brethren in (IIOJK). Fayaz ul Hasan Chohan said, " The day is notfar when oppressed Kashmiris will embrace freedom."