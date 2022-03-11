UrduPoint.com

Punjab Law Minister's Sister Laid To Rest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2022 | 09:15 PM

Punjab Law Minister's sister laid to rest

A large number of people here on Friday attended the 'Namaz-e-Janaza' of sister of Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :A large number of people here on Friday attended the 'Namaz-e-Janaza' of sister of Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja.

Funeral prayer for the sister of Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja and Muhammad Nasir Raja was offered at 7 pm in her native village Dhamial.

The funeral prayer was attended by a large number of people hailing from all walks of life, social and political leaders.

They offered dua for the departed soul. Later, the deceased was buried in her native graveyard.

She was wife of former Deputy Commissioner Raja Saeed Akhtar, mother of Raja Moin Sultan and Raja Saad Sultan.

