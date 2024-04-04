Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir outlines mechanism to address missing children in EPI campaign

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir has revealed plans for a new mechanism aimed at addressing the issue of missing children in the urban slums of Lahore and Rawalpindi during the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir has revealed plans for a new mechanism aimed at addressing the issue of missing children in the urban slums of Lahore and Rawalpindi during the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) campaign.

During a review meeting of the Punjab Health Roadmap Program here on Thursday, he emphasised the importance of strengthening the health system. This included discussions on deploying doctors in Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural Health Centers (RHCs), as well as enhancing the effectiveness of EPI and other vertical programs.

After the Eid festival, Minister Nazir pledged to receive detailed briefings on the performance of each vertical program and its roadmap. He highlighted the need for innovative awareness campaigns to educate the public about EPI and announced plans for capacity-building initiatives for lady health workers and visitors to improve local healthcare provision.

The meeting, attended by health department officials and private sector experts, underscored the government's commitment to enhancing healthcare accessibility and quality in Punjab.