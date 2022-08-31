Punjab Ombudsman helps 11 applicants get Rs 33m collectively

The office of the Punjab Ombudsman has mediated the payment of Rs 33.09 million in financial relief to 11 complainants from six districts after they approached the it against the provincial government departments

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, a spokesman said that the Irrigation Department paid Rs 4.89 million as salary arrears to work-charge employees on the complaint of Muhammad Waqas of Bahawalpur.

Also, Ghulam Fareed University of Engineering & Information Technology Rahim Yar Khan released Rs 1.75 million to Muhammad Shahran, while the Irrigation Department disbursed financial aid arrears worth Rs 1.2 million to one Shamim Akhtar of Vehari.

In another case, arrears of salary amounting to Rs 2.67 million of a deceased man were paid to his widow Tasneem Akhtar of Toba Tek Singh by the Punjab Employees Social Security Institutions (PESSI), the spokesman added.

The Ombudsman's office also intervened for payment of Rs 1.9 million to Abdul Khaliq of Sahiwal as his late wife's employment dues, Rs 2.92 million to Rubina Kausar as her late schoolteacher husband's dues, and Rs 3.53 million to Shagufta Begum as her late husband's dues by the Forest Department, the spokesman added.

The spokesman said that the Highways Department Rahim Yar Khan returned pending security dues of Rs 4 million to Zakaullah of Lahore while the Health Department gave Rs 1.8 million to a complainant Muhammad Saeed as payment for medicines, supplied by him.

The Ombudsman's office also interacted to ensure payment of Rs 2.45 million and six million rupees, respectively to Azizullah and Rab Nawaz Khan of Jhang district as payment of supplied sugarcane, the spokesman concluded.