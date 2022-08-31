UrduPoint.com

Punjab Ombudsman Helps 11 Applicants Get Rs 33m Collectively

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2022 | 07:49 PM

Punjab Ombudsman helps 11 applicants get Rs 33m collectively

The office of the Punjab Ombudsman has mediated the payment of Rs 33.09 million in financial relief to 11 complainants from six districts after they approached the it against the provincial government departments

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :The office of the Punjab Ombudsman has mediated the payment of Rs 33.09 million in financial relief to 11 complainants from six districts after they approached the it against the provincial government departments.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, a spokesman said that the Irrigation Department paid Rs 4.89 million as salary arrears to work-charge employees on the complaint of Muhammad Waqas of Bahawalpur.

Also, Ghulam Fareed University of Engineering & Information Technology Rahim Yar Khan released Rs 1.75 million to Muhammad Shahran, while the Irrigation Department disbursed financial aid arrears worth Rs 1.2 million to one Shamim Akhtar of Vehari.

In another case, arrears of salary amounting to Rs 2.67 million of a deceased man were paid to his widow Tasneem Akhtar of Toba Tek Singh by the Punjab Employees Social Security Institutions (PESSI), the spokesman added.

The Ombudsman's office also intervened for payment of Rs 1.9 million to Abdul Khaliq of Sahiwal as his late wife's employment dues, Rs 2.92 million to Rubina Kausar as her late schoolteacher husband's dues, and Rs 3.53 million to Shagufta Begum as her late husband's dues by the Forest Department, the spokesman added.

The spokesman said that the Highways Department Rahim Yar Khan returned pending security dues of Rs 4 million to Zakaullah of Lahore while the Health Department gave Rs 1.8 million to a complainant Muhammad Saeed as payment for medicines, supplied by him.

The Ombudsman's office also interacted to ensure payment of Rs 2.45 million and six million rupees, respectively to Azizullah and Rab Nawaz Khan of Jhang district as payment of supplied sugarcane, the spokesman concluded.

Related Topics

Lahore Technology Punjab Wife Man Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Jhang Bahawalpur Toba Tek Singh Vehari Nawaz Khan From Government Million Employment

Recent Stories

Maryam promises rebuilding homes, compensation for ..

Maryam promises rebuilding homes, compensation for losses to flood victims

35 seconds ago
 Gorbachev Farewell Ceremony to Take Place on Satur ..

Gorbachev Farewell Ceremony to Take Place on Saturday - Venediktov

36 seconds ago
 Nine criminals held, contraband seized

Nine criminals held, contraband seized

38 seconds ago
 Pakistan Red Crescent accelerates flood relief ope ..

Pakistan Red Crescent accelerates flood relief operation in Sindh

40 seconds ago
 YDA doctors examine 2145 patients in flood-hit are ..

YDA doctors examine 2145 patients in flood-hit areas of Dera,Tank

3 minutes ago
 Trump Accuses FBI of Staging Photos of Scattered D ..

Trump Accuses FBI of Staging Photos of Scattered Documents During Mar-a-Lago Rai ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.