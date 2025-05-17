Punjab Police Female Officer Wins International Award
Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2025 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anam Sher Khan, a woman officer of Punjab Police, has won the International Criminal Investigation Award 2025.
According to Punjab Police sources, the Commander-in-Chief Dubai Police awarded ASP Anam Sher Khan with an international award at a ceremony held at the World Trade Centre Dubai. IGP Punjab said that it is a matter of pride for the Pakistan Police Service that Punjab Police officers have been selected for international awards.
ASP Anam Sher Khan was awarded the first position in the Excellence in Criminal Investigation Award 2025 category for her outstanding performance in criminal investigation.
The Punjab Police sources said the exceptional performance of police officers from 192 countries in various categories was considered for the World Police Summit Awards. ASP Anam Sher was selected for the Police Summit Award by securing the first position representing the entire country.
IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar congratulated ASP Anam Sher for making Pakistan and Punjab Police proud all over the world. IG Punjab said that talented officers like ASP Anam will play an important role in Punjab Police.
