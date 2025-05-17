Scorching heat tests citizens’ endurance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) The scorching heat tested citizens’ endurance on Saturday as temperatures soared to 44°C, making it the hottest day of the month so far.

Despite a few light clouds in the evening, the intense heat dominated the day.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, similar hot weather is expected to persist over the next two days, accompanied by occasional scattered clouds.

Officials reported the day’s maximum temperature at 44°C and the minimum at 28°C.

Meanwhile, Lahore's air quality remained unhealthy, with an average AQI of 107 and PM2.5 levels recorded at 7.6 times higher than the WHO’s recommended annual limit.