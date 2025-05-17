Scorching Heat Tests Citizens’ Endurance
Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2025 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) The scorching heat tested citizens’ endurance on Saturday as temperatures soared to 44°C, making it the hottest day of the month so far.
Despite a few light clouds in the evening, the intense heat dominated the day.
According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, similar hot weather is expected to persist over the next two days, accompanied by occasional scattered clouds.
Officials reported the day’s maximum temperature at 44°C and the minimum at 28°C.
Meanwhile, Lahore's air quality remained unhealthy, with an average AQI of 107 and PM2.5 levels recorded at 7.6 times higher than the WHO’s recommended annual limit.
Recent Stories
Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and Hospitality – Performed Dur ..
Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ahsan Iqbal urges adoption of Prophet’s Seerat for global peace1 minute ago
-
Malik Abrar praises information ministry promoting national narrative in war1 minute ago
-
Scorching heat tests citizens’ endurance1 minute ago
-
President lauds professional excellence of armed forces11 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police female officer wins international award11 minutes ago
-
Air Marshal (R) Masood Akhter reveals inside story of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos11 minutes ago
-
Tank Police launch massive search operation after govt official abduction11 minutes ago
-
DPM, Turkish FM discuss regional developments11 minutes ago
-
PM targets $125bn agri exports by 2030: Minister Rana Tanveer31 minutes ago
-
Railway Police arrest thief, recover cash31 minutes ago
-
Minister meets ulema, stresses unity, law enforcement31 minutes ago
-
Governor vows to resolve TDPs' issues41 minutes ago