Malik Abrar Praises Information Ministry Promoting National Narrative In War
Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2025 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader and Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Malik Abrar Ahmed has said that the effective leadership of Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Federal Information Secretary has presented Pakistan's stance before the world in a clear and dignified manner.
In a statement on the social media platform on Saturday, MNA Malik Abrar Ahmed stated: “News became power, narrative became a weapon — APP’s truth outweighed the enemy.” During the recent Pakistan-India tensions, APP emerged as a confident voice of the national narrative, upholding the banner of truth.
He said that in contrast to Indian propaganda, APP’s fact-based reporting has been appreciated at the international level.
