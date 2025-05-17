DPO Gujrat Holds Open Court
Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2025 | 07:10 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Gujrat Dr Mustansar Atta Bajwa held an open court in the jurisdiction of Kakrali Police Station to listen to public grievances and ensure their prompt resolution.
A large number of people from nearby areas participated in the session and apprised the DPO of their concerns. On-the-spot directives were issued to the relevant officials for immediate action on the complaints.
Dr Bajwa stated that such open courts are being organised regularly to enhance police-public coordination and to resolve issues faced by the community in an effective manner.
Recent Stories
Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and Hospitality – Performed Dur ..
Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPO Gujrat holds open court3 minutes ago
-
SSDO applauds passage of child marriages restraint bill by National Assembly13 minutes ago
-
70% of Pakistanis with hypertension unaware of disease: Health experts13 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to fostering digital ecosystem: PM13 minutes ago
-
Nutrition International organize training workshop23 minutes ago
-
One killed in truck, motorcycle collision in D IKhan23 minutes ago
-
Nawaz praises Pakistan Armed Forces' 'outstanding professionalism' against India23 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz’s defamation suit against PTI founder adjourned until May 2423 minutes ago
-
HCSTSI,RDF jointly organize Bachat Bazar at Expo Centre23 minutes ago
-
'Youth Empowerment Summit Sindh Program' from May 23 to 2533 minutes ago
-
9 held in anti-narcotics, arms operation53 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against illegal LPG sellers, five shops sealed1 hour ago