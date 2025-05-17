DPO Gujrat holds open court

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Gujrat Dr Mustansar Atta Bajwa held an open court in the jurisdiction of Kakrali Police Station to listen to public grievances and ensure their prompt resolution.

A large number of people from nearby areas participated in the session and apprised the DPO of their concerns. On-the-spot directives were issued to the relevant officials for immediate action on the complaints.

Dr Bajwa stated that such open courts are being organised regularly to enhance police-public coordination and to resolve issues faced by the community in an effective manner.