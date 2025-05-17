Open Menu

Minister Meets Ulema, Stresses Unity, Law Enforcement

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2025 | 07:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Punjab Health Minister and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Law and Order Khawaja Salman Rafique stressed the unity among diverse schools of thought in safeguarding Pakistan’s integrity, here on Saturday.

Speaking at a meeting with prominent ulema at the Home Department, he highlighted the government’s commitment to maintaining peace and order across the province, in line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

During the discussion, the minister lauded the historical role of ulema in the Pakistan Movement, recognising them as vital stakeholders in the state’s progress. He emphasised ongoing efforts to ensure seamless coordination among relevant institutions to foster a peaceful environment.

The meeting also addressed the current law and order situation in Punjab.

The participants paid tribute to the Government of Pakistan and the Pakistani Armed Forces for their steadfast stance against India. Prayers were offered for the prosperity of the nation and its people.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Interior Fazl-ur-Rehman, Deputy Secretary, and other officials. Notable scholars present included Dr. Hisham Elahi Zaheer, Hafiz Asad Obaid, Imran Ali, Aziz-ur-Rehman, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, Abdul Shakoor Haqqani, Qari Muhammad Rafique, Qari Ijaz Ahmed, Abdul Waheed Rupari, Maulana Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Inqilabi, Mufti Muhammad Atiq-ur-Rehman, Hafiz Noman Hamid Jalandhari, Hafiz Babar Farooqi, and Hafiz Naseer Ahmed, among others.

