Tank Police launch massive search operation after govt official abduction

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Deputy Director of Agriculture Department South Waziristan, Imran Wazir, was abducted by unidentified armed men on Friday night in Wazirabad, a suburb of Tank district.

The abduction took place around 9 PM when Wazir left his home near the Agriculture Colony to offer Isha prayer. Masked gunmen reportedly abducted him at gunpoint, according to police sources and eyewitnesses.

Wazir's abduction has sparked fear and unrest in the area. Known for his integrity and public service, he is respected both locally and within official circles.

In response, Tank district police, along with the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), launched a large-scale operation. Police teams, under high-level directives, carried out targeted raids across multiple locations.

According to details, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Syed Ashfaq Anwar issued clear directives to ensure the recovery of the kidnapped official and to crack down on criminal elements in the region. Acting on these orders, District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan, under the direct supervision of DSP City Circle Salim Khan, along with SHO Police Station SMA Nasrullah Khan and ASI Faridullah of City Police Station, coordinated and executed the operation.

Authorities sealed suspected hideouts and detained several individuals for questioning. The search continues, with officials vowing to recover Wazir and dismantle any networks behind the crime.