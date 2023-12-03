Open Menu

Punjab Police's App Linked To Safe Cities' Centre

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Punjab Police's 'Mera Pyara App' has been integrated with Safe City's Lost and Found Centre.

The Safe City Authority spokesperson told APP on Sunday that citizens could download the 'Punjab Police Pakistan' app now and register information at 'Mera Pyara App' like missing persons, bio-data of relatives, photos, fingerprints, identity card or B-form details.

The authority spokesperson said that through the app, in case of missing or found person, a report could be shared at given address, adding that a special child or individual could also be registered on the app in view of fear of their going missing.

He said that community policing was a joint effort between citizens and police to reunite missing people with their loved ones, the 'Mera Pyara App' would also help check the missing or found report-data of Helpline 15.

