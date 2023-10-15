Open Menu

Punjab Safe Blood Transfusion Service To Be Restructured With Rs400m

Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Punjab safe blood transfusion service to be restructured with Rs400m

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) The Punjab government has decided to restructure the Safe Blood Transfusion Service with Rs400 million in the government teaching hospitals across the province.

A new updated system of blood screening would be launched shortly in hospitals, sources in Punjab Health Department told APP on Sunday. Policy on provision of Safe Blood Transfusion Service has been formulated during the ongoing fiscal year 2023-24, they added.

Noted Hematologist Dr. Shahida Parvin told APP that blood transfusions are generally considered safe, but there is some risk of complications. Mild complications, and rarely severe ones, occur during the transfusion process and sometimes after the process, she added. The government initiative of launching state-of-the-art blood transfusion service and its up-gradation would help reduce common reactions, which can most often cause allergic reactions, such as hives, itching and fever, said the expert.

Likewise, she said that upgraded transfusion service would help blood banks screen donors and test donated blood to reduce the risk of transfusion-related infections.

Through this process, infections, such as HIV or hepatitis B or C, could be prevented, she added.

According to a document of Pakistan Red Crescent, in Pakistan, B-thalassemia (B-thal) trait frequency ranges between 5.0-7.0 percent and, there are more than 10 million carriers in the country. Every year, around 5000 children are diagnosed to carry B-thal major (B-TM) in the country, it revealed. In this sector so far, no standard management protocols exist in blood transfusion, which remains the mainstay of management.

Most of the population belong to the lower socioeconomic strata; family units are large and therefore cannot afford to pay for treatment to maintain the management of their thalassemic child.

Currently, at the national level, not a single thalassemia prevention programme is under way, local Sundas Foundation sources told APP. However, at the provincial level, some initiatives has been taken, legislation has been approved for premarital screening in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), Sindh, and Balochistan, but implementation remains the issue.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Of Punjab Punjab Sunday Family Government Blood Million

Recent Stories

AYC’s 2nd Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programm ..

AYC’s 2nd Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programme to be launched tomorrow

2 minutes ago
 PCFC to unveil 7 innovative projects at GITEX Glob ..

PCFC to unveil 7 innovative projects at GITEX Global 2023

2 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster anchors its first marit ..

Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster anchors its first maritime technology company

2 minutes ago
 TRENDS signs cooperation agreement with HUFS Insti ..

TRENDS signs cooperation agreement with HUFS Institute of Middle East Studies

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 England Vs. Afghan ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 England Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Wh ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi unites regulators to steer future of sma ..

Abu Dhabi unites regulators to steer future of smart and autonomous vehicle oper ..

3 hours ago
Jay Vine claims victory for UAE Team Emirates in T ..

Jay Vine claims victory for UAE Team Emirates in Türkiye

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2023

6 hours ago
 ADEK to launch 4th Rize University Fair tomorrow

ADEK to launch 4th Rize University Fair tomorrow

14 hours ago
 JUIF condemns Israel’s brutality in Palestine; c ..

JUIF condemns Israel’s brutality in Palestine; calls for immediate end

14 hours ago
 Rublev downs Dimitrov to set up Shanghai final wit ..

Rublev downs Dimitrov to set up Shanghai final with Hurkacz

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan