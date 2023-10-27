Punjab, Sindh CMs inspects work on Rawalpindi Ring Road project

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi along with Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Maqbool Baqar on Friday visited the Rawalpindi Ring Road Project to review progress of the construction work.

Chief Minister Naqvi appreciated the Commissioner Rawalpindi and Frontier Works Organization over their performance.

The work on the project should be completed swiftly, he said and directed the authorities to provide necessary project drawings to NESPAK as soon as possible.

The Sinch CM appreciated the ongoing projects in Punjab, especially the construction work of Rawalpindi Ring Road.

He said the problems being faced by the commuters in Karachi could be resolved through the Lyari Expressway and Karachi Circular Railway projects.

Mohsin Naqvi offered full support of the Punjab government to his Sindh counterpart in the execution of different projects in the province.

CM Naqvi drove the vehicle himself and inspected the project site with the Sindh chief minister.

They also reviewed the progress of the project at Union Council Trahia.

In order to speed up the work on the Ring Road, CM Naqvi directed the authorities to use additional road leveling machinery at the project site.

He said the Rawalpindi Ring Road was an important project of public interest and all-out efforts should be made to complete it before the stipulated time frame.

He directed the authorities to ensure construction work on the project in three shifts so that the targets could be achieved as soon as possible.

The completion of Ring Road would permanently resolve the traffic congestion problem in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, Mohsin Naqvi added.

Both the chief ministers also had an aerial view of the ongoing work on the entire road.

The FWO officials, during a briefing, informed the CM that six-lane Rawalpindi Ring Road would be 38.3 kilometers long. The construction work on its Banth and Chak Beli interchanges was underway while the work to remove the structures on the right of way had also been started.

The Commissioner Rawalpindi, Regional Police Officer, City Police Officer and Deputy Commissioner, and FWO officials were present on the occasion.