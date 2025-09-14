'Punjab Squash Complex nears inauguration, CM’s focus on 'equal sports for all' ; says minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Provincial Minister for Sports and Labour Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar announced on Sunday that after two decades of delays, the state-of-the-art Squash Complex will soon be completed and inaugurated, owing to the proactive leadership of the Chief Minister, who is committed to ensuring equal opportunities for both girls and boys in sports and empowering a new generation of athletes.

In exclusive conversation with a local news channel, he explained that the delayed 'Squash Complex' is finally nearing completion and is expected to be inaugurated next month, providing a major opportunity for sports development in the region.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is set to officially open the facility, which promises to boost squash and support athletes at all levels, he mentioned.

Punjab Minister Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar further shed light on two key initiatives spearheaded by the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, aimed at fostering a vibrant sports culture in the region.

He began by discussing the "CM Punjab Pink Games," an event specifically designed to promote sports for women. This initiative is a significant step towards empowering women by providing them a platform to showcase their athletic talents and break traditional barriers, ensuring that women have equal opportunities in the sporting arena.

Malik Faisal further elaborated on the "Khelta Punjab" initiative, a comprehensive program launched by CM Maryam Nawaz to promote sports and nurture talent from the grassroots level to the international stage.

This initiative spans a wide array of modern and traditional sports, making sure that both genders are equally represented. "Khelta Punjab" is not just about competition but also aims to build a strong sports infrastructure, encourage community involvement and ensure that young athletes receive the necessary support to succeed in their respective fields, he added.

Minister also said one of the key components of "Khelta Punjab" is the "CM Summer Games," which brings together athletes from across the province in various sports competitions. The summer games provide an opportunity for young athletes to shine, with the best among them being groomed for national and international competitions.

Through these initiatives, CM Maryam Nawaz is not only ensuring the development of sports in Punjab but also fostering a spirit of inclusive and equality, where every athlete, regardless of gender, has an equal chance to succeed, he added.

Responding to a query, Punjab Minister Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar praised the Chief Minister for her efforts to revamp the Labour Department’s healthcare facilities.

He highlighted the significant investments being made, including over 5 billion rupees for new equipment, and the expansion of hospitals within the department. The existing 400-bed hospitals are being converted into 600-bed facilities, ensuring better care for workers.

Malik Faisal also shared plans for further improvements in healthcare infrastructure, with two new hospitals set to be inaugurated in Kasoor and Rahim Yar Khan, adding, these facilities are part of the Chief Minister’s broader strategy to strengthen healthcare services for laborers across the province, ensuring that workers have access to quality medical care.

In addition to healthcare, the minister emphasized the government's commitment to improving living conditions for workers. With the introduction of minimum labor wages and the development of new labor colonies, including the construction of 3,000 apartments, the government is focused on enhancing the welfare of Punjab’s workforce.