Four Dead, Several Injured As Speeding Bus Goes Out Of Control In Khanewal
Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2025 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) As many as four people were killed while many others including women were seriously injured when a speeding bus overturned at the Pervez Wala Bus Stop in Khanewal on Sunday morning, in what authorities are calling a devastating crash.
According to details, rescue sources confirmed that the bus was traveling from Rahim Yar Khan to Faisalabad when the accident occurred. Due to the high speed of the vehicle, the driver lost control, causing the bus to overturn at the Pervez Wala Bus Stop in Khanewal, local news channel reported.
The crash resulted in the instant deaths of four passengers, while several others sustained critical injuries.
Rescue sources stated that the injured passengers were promptly shifted to hospitals in Jahania and Khanewal for medical treatment.
Emergency teams worked quickly to transport the critically wounded to ensure they received immediate care. The condition of some remains serious, as authorities continue to investigate the cause of the tragic crash.
Recent Stories
4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia
MBZUAI global hub for AI knowledge, innovation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2025
Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka defeat Bangladesh by six wickets
UN Secretary-General condemns brutal attack in Haiti
UAE qualify for UCI Track World Championships in Chile
UAE secure two medals at Asian Rowing Beach Sprint Finals in China
Nahyan bin Mubarak joins Iranian community celebration
UAE strengthens global competitiveness leadership in 2025
Punjab Sahulat Bazaars emerge as affordable hub for small entrepreneurs
Fujairah Crown Prince's son attends Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Champ ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
'Punjab Squash Complex nears inauguration, CM’s focus on 'equal sports for all' ; says minister53 seconds ago
-
Four dead, several injured as speeding bus goes out of control in Khanewal58 seconds ago
-
Choose either Pakistan or Fitnaul Khwarij: PM Shehbaz’s message to Afghan Govt widely hailed11 minutes ago
-
Van-trailer crash near Gujar Khan GT road kills 3, injures four51 minutes ago
-
Defence Day Futsal Championship held at SAU, Baloch council clinches title11 hours ago
-
Medical camp organized at SU's boys’ hostel11 hours ago
-
SC streamlines security protocols of CJP, serving & retired judges12 hours ago
-
DPM, Secretary Rubio discuss ties12 hours ago
-
August electricity bills waived for flood-hit areas: Awais Leghari12 hours ago
-
Martyrs’ sacrifices will not go in vain, says Hanif Abbasi13 hours ago
-
Senator Rubina Khalid champions women's rights in BISP payment centers13 hours ago
-
CSA observers World Suicide Prevention Day with ‘Walk of Hope’13 hours ago