Four dead, several injured as speeding bus goes out of control in Khanewal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) As many as four people were killed while many others including women were seriously injured when a speeding bus overturned at the Pervez Wala Bus Stop in Khanewal on Sunday morning, in what authorities are calling a devastating crash.

According to details, rescue sources confirmed that the bus was traveling from Rahim Yar Khan to Faisalabad when the accident occurred. Due to the high speed of the vehicle, the driver lost control, causing the bus to overturn at the Pervez Wala Bus Stop in Khanewal, local news channel reported.

The crash resulted in the instant deaths of four passengers, while several others sustained critical injuries.

Rescue sources stated that the injured passengers were promptly shifted to hospitals in Jahania and Khanewal for medical treatment.

Emergency teams worked quickly to transport the critically wounded to ensure they received immediate care. The condition of some remains serious, as authorities continue to investigate the cause of the tragic crash.