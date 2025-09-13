CSA observers World Suicide Prevention Day with ‘Walk of Hope’

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) The Mind Wellness Society of the Civil Services academy (CSA) observed World Suicide

Prevention Day for the first time in the Academy’s history, dedicating September to suicide

prevention and awareness.

A symbolic ‘Walk of Hope’ was organized to underscore the institution’s commitment to breaking

stigma, spreading hope, and promoting mental well-being through compassion and

collective responsibility.

Probationary officers, faculty, and staff members took part in the walk, expressing solidarity with those facing mental health struggles and reaffirming their resolve to create a supportive environment within the Academy.

Addressing the participants, CTP Director Dr Syed Shabbir Akbar Zaidi stressed that mental health must be prioritized in high-pressure professions, noting that emotional resilience is as vital as technical training.

Society In-charge Nazia Jabeen underscored that empathy and peer support are not just desirable but essential in reducing the isolation faced by individuals struggling with mental health challenges. She stressed that small acts of understanding can often become lifelines.

Society President Zoha Tawana urged participants to break the silence surrounding suicide, encouraging open conversations and timely help-seeking. She remarked that suicide is a preventable tragedy, one that society can collectively avert through compassion, awareness, and early intervention.

The walk symbolized the Academy’s broader commitment to giving equal importance to the mental resilience of its officers alongside professional training. Participants pledged to foster a culture of care, break the silence around mental health, and stand by those going through difficult times.